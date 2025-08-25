Who Is Ameet Satam? Three-Term MLA From Andheri West Appointed As President Of Mumbai BJP Unit

BJP MLA Ameet Satam | X@AmeetSatam

Mumbai: Ameet Bhaskar Satam, the three-term MLA from Andheri West, has been appointed president of the Mumbai BJP unit by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan. The announcement arrives at a critical moment as the party gears up for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections later this year.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated BJP MLA Ameet Satam after being appointed as the President of Mumbai BJP unit. He stated in his recent X post, "Congratulations to my colleague MLA Ameet Satam for being appointed as the BJP Mumbai President. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours!"

Who Is Ameet Satam?

At 49, Satam has cultivated a reputation as a combative, insightful, and civic-oriented legislator. Born on August 15, 1976, in Mumbai, he holds a BA in Political Science and Sociology from Mumbai University and an MMS (Personnel) from the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute in Mumbai. Before entering politics, he worked as an HR specialist at Tata Teleservices, inspired by the guidance of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Three Consecutive Wins In Andheri West Constituency

Since his initial victory in Andheri West amid the 2014 "Modi wave," Satam has secured three consecutive wins, in 2014, 2019 (by 18,962 votes), and 2024 (by 19,599), defeating Congress stalwart Ashok Jadhav. Known for his relentless focus on urban issues, he has led successful campaigns for the reconstruction of the Gokhale Bridge, championed transparency in civic works, and backed development initiatives like reclaiming an 8-acre Juhu plot from misuse to propose a district-level sports facility.

Pivotal Works By Ameet Satam

Satam has also taken a firm stance on Mumbai's sanitation and environmental challenges. In 2024, he urged the BMC to expedite tendering for beach cleaning at Juhu and Versova during monsoon to protect the ecosystem . He has advocated systemic reforms for waste management, addressing potholes, and improving infrastructure planning through utility corridors.

In recent months, Satam raised concerns over illegal Bangladeshi immigration and appealed to CM Fadnavis to set up detention centers and fast-track courts for swift legal action, a policy that stirred debate. Additionally, in the legislative assembly, he accused certain elements of attempting to polarize Mumbai for political gain and called for efforts to protect the city’s identity amid rapid development.

Within the BJP's BMC strategy, Satam has been entrusted with leading the North-West Mumbai ward reviews alongside MLA Vidya Thakur, as part of comprehensive preparations for effective campaigning.