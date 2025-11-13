 Navi Mumbai To Host Marathon On December 7 To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai To Host Marathon On December 7 To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji

Navi Mumbai To Host Marathon On December 7 To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji

The marathon is a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s supreme sacrifice for the protection of the Kashmiri Pandits and his enduring message of courage, faith, and unity. The event is being organized with the support of all Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras and several other social and cultural organizations.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Nishu Kumar wins Pune Flo Half Marathon; Check The Full List Of Winners Here |

A special marathon will be organized in Navi Mumbai on December 7, 2025, to mark the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

The run will begin at 6 a.m. from the NMMC Headquarters on Palm Beach Road.

The marathon is a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s supreme sacrifice for the protection of the Kashmiri Pandits and his enduring message of courage, faith, and unity. The event is being organized with the support of all Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras and several other social and cultural organizations.

To announce the initiative, a press conference was held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Mini Punjab, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Sassoon Dock Eviction Begins Amid Fishermen’s Protests; MbPA Cites Supreme Court Order, Traders Warn Of Livelihood Crisis
Mumbai News: Sassoon Dock Eviction Begins Amid Fishermen’s Protests; MbPA Cites Supreme Court Order, Traders Warn Of Livelihood Crisis
Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues
Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues
PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed
PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed
‘India Must Teach World To Manage Diversity’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Jaipur Entrepreneur Dialogue
‘India Must Teach World To Manage Diversity’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Jaipur Entrepreneur Dialogue
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Fraud: 30-Year-Old Kamothe Man Hypnotised, Duped Of ₹1.25 Lakh Diamond-Studded Gold...
article-image

Organizers said the marathon aims to spread awareness about Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s unparalleled contribution to humanity and to inspire citizens to follow his teachings of selflessness and communal harmony.

The event is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from residents across Navi Mumbai and neighboring areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed

PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed

Mumbai News: Catholic Gymkhana Under Inquiry For Alleged Lease Violations On Marine Drive

Mumbai News: Catholic Gymkhana Under Inquiry For Alleged Lease Violations On Marine Drive

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Orders Suspension Of Pune Sub-Registrar Over Illegal Land Sale

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Orders Suspension Of Pune Sub-Registrar Over Illegal Land Sale

Mumbai To Launch Drone-Based Delivery System; First Phase To Begin At Wadala Housing Society In...

Mumbai To Launch Drone-Based Delivery System; First Phase To Begin At Wadala Housing Society In...

‘Treasury Loot In The Name Of Development': Residents Slam NMMC For Spending Crores On...

‘Treasury Loot In The Name Of Development': Residents Slam NMMC For Spending Crores On...