Navi Mumbai To Host Marathon On December 7 To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji

A special marathon will be organized in Navi Mumbai on December 7, 2025, to mark the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

The run will begin at 6 a.m. from the NMMC Headquarters on Palm Beach Road.

The marathon is a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s supreme sacrifice for the protection of the Kashmiri Pandits and his enduring message of courage, faith, and unity. The event is being organized with the support of all Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras and several other social and cultural organizations.

To announce the initiative, a press conference was held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Mini Punjab, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Organizers said the marathon aims to spread awareness about Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s unparalleled contribution to humanity and to inspire citizens to follow his teachings of selflessness and communal harmony.

The event is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from residents across Navi Mumbai and neighboring areas.

