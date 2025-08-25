Women Duped By Agent, Held At Mumbai Airport For Attempting to Travel On Forged Work Permits To Singapore

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | File Pic

Mumbai: The Sahar police booked two women for allegedly attempting to travel to Singapore on fake work permit papers. Both women had reportedly paid Rs 50,000 each to an agent, who assured them of domestic help jobs. The women, both 27 years old, are from Punjab.

About The Case

According to the FIR, on August 23, at 3.30 am, two passengers, Sona Kaur and Sarbjit Kaur, arrived at Mumbai International Airport to travel to Singapore on an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 8.55 am. At the immigration counter no. 42, Sona Kaur submitted her passport and work permit papers.

Immigration officer Abhishek Kumar, 29, questioned her about the purpose of her visit to Singapore, but she could not provide a satisfactory answer. Growing suspicious, he referred her to his senior officer for further inquiry. Meanwhile, Sarbjit Kaur also submitted her passport and work permit papers at counter no. 41.

Like Sona, she too failed to give a valid reason for her visit, and an inquiry was initiated by the concerned immigration officer. The investigation revealed that both women had contacted an agent, Samandeep Kaur, who resides in Chandigarh. The agent had taken Rs 50,000 from each woman, promising to secure them jobs as domestic help in Singapore, and had provided them with fake work permit papers.

Immigration officers checked the documents on the Singapore Ministry of Manpower’s portal but found no record of the permits. They then contacted IndiGo Airlines, which confirmed that the work permits were forged. It was further revealed that both women had obtained their passports from the Chandigarh passport office and hail from Mansa district in Punjab.