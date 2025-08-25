 'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic 'Thank You' Post | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic 'Thank You' Post | VIDEO

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic 'Thank You' Post | VIDEO

Heavy rains in Maharashtra, particularly the Konkan region, have caused severe traffic congestion due to waterlogging and potholes. The Mumbai-Goa highway's massive potholes worsen travel discomfort ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, prompting sarcastic criticism from a social media account.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic 'Thank You' Post | VIDEO | X (@ShaileshGavana1)

Mumbai: As heavy rains continue to lash out in Maharashtra, especially the Konkan region, the roads in most regions have hit massive congestions and traffic due to waterlogging and potholes. Mumbai-Goa highway, infamous for Moon-like craters, have emerged giant potholes making it heavily uncomfortable for travellers especially at the time when huge travels take place to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A X account (@ShaileshGavana1) has penned a frustated sarcastic post to the authorities over the potholed expressway thanking them for a "heaven-like" roads in Ratnagiri. In the now viral going post, Shailesh Gavana stated, "मुंबई गोवा महामार्गावर आपले स्वागत आहे. एवढा सुंदर,,चालत्या गाडीत बसून आरामात चहा पिऊ शकतो असा महामार्ग बनवल्या बद्दल आम्ही कोकणकर @nitin_gadkari जी @RaviDadaChavan जी आपले आभारी आहोत ... तुम्ही महामार्ग नाही दिला स्वर्ग दिलाय 😂त्याबद्दल ही आभार"

which translates to "Welcome to the Mumbai-Goa Highway. Such a beautiful highway, where one can sit in a moving car and comfortably sip tea, we Konkankars @nitin_gadkari ji @RaviDadaChavan ji are grateful to you ... You haven’t given us a highway, you’ve given us paradise 😂 Thanks for that too."

A few days ago another video was widely surfacing on social media showing an areial shot of Chiplun's Vashishti bridge where a patch of the road had Moon-like craters. After the video took off on social media, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had tweeted stating "that the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Chiplun near Vasishthi Bridge does not fall under NHAI’s jurisdiction and is maintained by the NH Division of PWD under the state government."

FPJ Shorts
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University

Mumbai-Goa Highway, A 14-Year-Long Passion Project

The Mumbai-Goa highway project has seen costs surge from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 7,300 crore over 14 years due to delays and serious pothole issues. Managed partly by NHAI and PWD, it aims to enhance transport and reduce travel time. Recent severe rains prompted Rs 100 crore allocation for urgent repairs, yet poor maintenance and construction delays have led to protests and ongoing safety concerns, especially during festivals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...