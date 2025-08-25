Mumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway |

Mumbai: The body of a young woman was recovered from the sea near Free Press Road in Nariman Point on Monday. According to officials, the Cuffe Parade Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a body floating in the waters near the Free Press House. The deceased was soon identified as 24-year-old Manita Gupta, who had been reported missing earlier.

Preliminary details suggest that the body was spotted by locals, following which authorities were alerted. Police have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death. Further investigation is underway.

3-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found In Train Dustbin At LTT, Cousin Suspected Of Murder

In a shocking incident, the body of a three-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a lavatory dustbin of an AC coach on the Kushinagar Express (22537) at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) early Saturday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made by cleaning staff while preparing the train for its onward journey as the Kashi Express (15017). Around 1 am, when workers entered AC coach B2, they found the body of the child in the washroom dustbin.

Police identified the victim as Aarav Shah, whose throat had allegedly been slit. Forensic and post-mortem reports confirmed the child was murdered with a sharp object, though sexual assault has been ruled out.

Manhunt Launched To Trace Accused

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect, 25-year-old Vikas Kumar Shah, Aarav’s cousin. Vikas is accused of kidnapping the child in Surat on August 21, before allegedly killing him and disposing of the body in the train.

What began as a kidnapping case filed with Amroli police in Surat has now been converted into a murder probe after the boy’s body was recovered.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and tracking Vikas’s movements as the investigation intensifies.