 Mumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway

Mumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway

The deceased was soon identified as 24-year-old Manita Gupta, who had been reported missing earlier. Preliminary details suggest that the body was spotted by locals, following which authorities were alerted. Police have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway |

Mumbai: The body of a young woman was recovered from the sea near Free Press Road in Nariman Point on Monday. According to officials, the Cuffe Parade Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a body floating in the waters near the Free Press House. The deceased was soon identified as 24-year-old Manita Gupta, who had been reported missing earlier.

Preliminary details suggest that the body was spotted by locals, following which authorities were alerted. Police have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train...
article-image

3-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found In Train Dustbin At LTT, Cousin Suspected Of Murder

In a shocking incident, the body of a three-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a lavatory dustbin of an AC coach on the Kushinagar Express (22537) at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) early Saturday morning.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free

The gruesome discovery was made by cleaning staff while preparing the train for its onward journey as the Kashi Express (15017). Around 1 am, when workers entered AC coach B2, they found the body of the child in the washroom dustbin.

Police identified the victim as Aarav Shah, whose throat had allegedly been slit. Forensic and post-mortem reports confirmed the child was murdered with a sharp object, though sexual assault has been ruled out.

Manhunt Launched To Trace Accused

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect, 25-year-old Vikas Kumar Shah, Aarav’s cousin. Vikas is accused of kidnapping the child in Surat on August 21, before allegedly killing him and disposing of the body in the train.

What began as a kidnapping case filed with Amroli police in Surat has now been converted into a murder probe after the boy’s body was recovered.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and tracking Vikas’s movements as the investigation intensifies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Virtual Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Apps And Websites For Live Ganpati Darshan And Aartis

Virtual Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Apps And Websites For Live Ganpati Darshan And Aartis

Mumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway

Mumbai: Body Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point, Probe Underway

Who Is Ameet Satam? Three-Term MLA From Andheri West Appointed As President Of Mumbai BJP Unit

Who Is Ameet Satam? Three-Term MLA From Andheri West Appointed As President Of Mumbai BJP Unit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Throned On Golden Palace Theme Is Inspired By Tirupati...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Throned On Golden Palace Theme Is Inspired By Tirupati...

Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand...

Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand...