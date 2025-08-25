 Palghar News: Chemistry Teacher Arrested Under POCSO For Sexual Assaulting Teen Student In Nallasopara
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Chemistry Teacher Arrested Under POCSO For Sexual Assaulting Teen Student In Nallasopara

Palghar News: Chemistry Teacher Arrested Under POCSO For Sexual Assaulting Teen Student In Nallasopara

A teacher in Palghar has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female student at a private tutoring centre. The 42-year-old Chemistry instructor reportedly called the victim for extra classes and assaulted her in his office on Saturday afternoon.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Palghar News: Chemistry Teacher Arrested Under POCSO For Sexual Assaulting Teen Student In Nallasopara | POCSO

Palghar: Another shocking incident of a teacher sexually assaulting a teen student has come forward from Palghar. Authorities have taken a teacher into custody for supposedly assaulting a 16-year-old female student at a private tutoring centre in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official stated on Monday.

As per the victim's report, the 42-year-old suspect, a Chemistry instructor at the coaching centre in the Nalla Sopara region, summoned her for an additional class on Saturday afternoon and took her to his office at the facility, where he purportedly assaulted her, the official stated, as reported by PTI.

Also Watch:

The following day, the instructor tried to photograph the victim in class, but she evaded it, stated the official from Nalla Sopara police station. Her parents soon reached the class, seized the accused, and delivered him to the police. The victim claimed that the accused had previously made advances toward her as well, PTI reported.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life
Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life
'Pahalgam Terrorists Killed After Asking Religion, But We Killed After Seeing Their Deeds': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - VIDEO
'Pahalgam Terrorists Killed After Asking Religion, But We Killed After Seeing Their Deeds': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - VIDEO
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License

According to the complaint, the suspect was apprehended on Sunday and charged under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intention to insult her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with clauses of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police reported.

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Impregnating Teen Girl In Virar
article-image

Another Incident

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by five individuals over three months in central Mumbai. Police arrested a 25-year-old man and detained four juveniles related to the case. The situation came to light when the girlfriend of one accused confronted the victim.

After her parents checked her phone and discovered videos and messages about the relationship, they reported the matter to the police. A case was filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life

Palghar Crime: Group Brutally Assaults 24-Year-Old Man Near Moregaon Talao In Nalasopara;...

Palghar Crime: Group Brutally Assaults 24-Year-Old Man Near Moregaon Talao In Nalasopara;...

42-Year-Old Chemistry Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Palghar

42-Year-Old Chemistry Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Palghar

Mumbai News: Head And Neck Cancers Form 30% Of India’s Cancer Burden, Says Expert At HNCII...

Mumbai News: Head And Neck Cancers Form 30% Of India’s Cancer Burden, Says Expert At HNCII...

Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Booked For Cheating Woman On False Promise Of Marriage, Threatening...

Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Booked For Cheating Woman On False Promise Of Marriage, Threatening...