 'Maharashtra To Offer All Citizen Services On WhatsApp': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Reviewing citizen services at his official residence 'Varsha', Fadnavis said each taluka should initially form a cluster of 10 to 12 villages where services can be provided as per local needs, and dedicated teams should manage these clusters to ensure timely delivery.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
The chief minister also directed that dashboards of all zilla parishads, municipal corporations, and universities should be standardised to provide citizens with a uniform experience. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to make all government-to-citizen services available on WhatsApp in addition to the existing 'Aaple Sarkar' portal.

He also called for reducing the number of documents required in application processes and added that third-party agencies should independently audit the quality of services, a release issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) stated.

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar suggested enabling appeals within the service delivery framework and adopting a multi-modal system for certificate delivery, including email, portal and WhatsApp.

As many as 1,001 services are to be delivered through the Aaple Sarkar portal, of which 997 have already been made available.

In the last 15 days, 236 new services have been added, the CMO statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

