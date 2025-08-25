Virtual Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Apps And Websites For Live Ganpati Darshan And Aartis

Virtual Ganesh Chaturthi: Apps And Websites For Live Ganpati Darshan And Aartis | File

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is in full swing, starting from August 27, and devotees across India and the world are seeking ways to experience the festival's spiritual essence remotely. With advancements in technology, several apps and websites offer live streaming of darshan (viewing) from iconic Ganpati pandals and temples, such as Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai in Pune. These platforms provide 24/7 access to mukh darshan (face-to-face viewing), aarti (prayer rituals), and festival updates, making it easier for those unable to visit in person due to crowds, travel, or other reasons.

Below is a curated list of reliable apps and sites based on current offerings for 2025. Always check for the latest timings, as darshan typically runs from early morning to late night.

1. Dagdusheth Ganpati App (For Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune)

This official app provides exclusive live darshan of the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati idol, including mangal aarti and daily rituals. It's ideal for Pune-based devotees or those following the temple's 11-day celebrations. The app also includes e-seva (online services), daily darshan pass bookings, and festival updates.

Platforms: Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (App Store).

How to Access Live Darshan: Download the app and navigate to the 'Live Darshan' section. Streams are available 24/7 during the festival, with aarti timings like Suprabhatam in the morning.

2. Vi Movies & TV App (For Lalbaugcha Raja )

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers uninterrupted live darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's most iconic Ganpati pandal, through its streaming app. It covers mukh darshan, aarti timings (7:30pm daily), and festival highlights from August 27 to September 6 (visarjan). The app is free for Vi users but accessible to all with basic subscriptions.

Platforms: Android and iOS.

How to Access Live Darshan: Search for 'Lalbaugcha Raja' within the app under the devotional or live events section. Streams are HD quality and include crowd updates.

3. Live Dev Darshan App (Multi-Temple Live Streams, Including Ganpati Sites)

A dedicated Android app for live darshan from various Indian temples, with a special focus on Ganesh Chaturthi pandals like Siddhivinayak and Dagdusheth. It provides free, unlimited streams of aarti, darshan timings, and notifications for festival events. Updated for 2025 with Ganpati-specific sections.

Platforms: Primarily Android

How to Access Live Darshan: Open the app, and scroll through to find pandals like Siddhivinayak and Dagdusheth, and tap on live streams. Timings are listed (6am to 10pm for most pandals). It is important to note that there are many ads in this app.

4. Siddhivinayak Temple Official Website and App

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust in Mumbai offers 24/7 live darshan from one of the oldest and most revered Ganpati temples. Perfect for year-round access, but especially vibrant during Ganesh Chaturthi with special aarti streams. The site also allows online pooja bookings.

Platforms: Website (mobile-friendly); companion app for bookings.

How to Access Live Darshan: Visit the live darshan page directly, no login required. Streams include high-definition views of the idol and surrounding rituals. You can watch the livestream in the embedded video below:

5. Lalbaugcha Raja Official Website and YouTube Channel

The official site for Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal provides live online darshan 24x7 during the festival. It includes mukh darshan from 6am to 11pm, VIP pass info, and streaming via YouTube for global access. No dedicated app, but the site is optimized for mobile.

Platforms: Website and YouTube (app integration available).

How to Access Live Darshan: Go to the live stream section or subscribe to their YouTube channel for notifications. Aarti timings are posted daily. You can catch the first look in the embedded video below:

Social Media Integration: Many pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja stream on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Follow official handles for quick links.

Tech Enhancements: Look for VR-enabled options in apps like Vi Movies & TV for immersive experiences. Ensure a stable internet connection, as streams peak during evenings.

These tools blend tradition with technology, allowing millions to join the festivities virtually. Ganpati Bappa Morya!