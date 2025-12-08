 Coupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechCoupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users

Coupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users

"An incident involving the breach of customers' personal information has occurred," Coupang said in the new notice. "No new leakage has taken place, and this notice is intended to provide guidance on precautions to prevent further damage, such as impersonation or phishing, related to the personal information leak that we have notified since Nov. 29."

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
E-commerce giant Coupang issued a revised notice on Sunday to clearly describe a recent incident as a data breach following a government order while noting that the police have found no evidence of secondary damage. | IANS

Seoul: E-commerce giant Coupang issued a revised notice on Sunday to clearly describe a recent incident as a data breach following a government order while noting that the police have found no evidence of secondary damage.

"An incident involving the breach of customers' personal information has occurred," Coupang said in the new notice.

"No new leakage has taken place, and this notice is intended to provide guidance on precautions to prevent further damage, such as impersonation or phishing, related to the personal information leak that we have notified since Nov. 29."

On November 29, Coupang disclosed that the personal information of 33.7 million customers -- nearly its entire user base -- had been compromised, including their names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery details.

FPJ Shorts
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Read Also
What is 4680 Bharat Cell? Ola Electric's New S1 Pro+ Mass Deliveries Begin With First-Ever...
article-image

The data breach appears to have originated through overseas servers since June 24, according to the U.S.-listed company.

"We promptly reported the incident to relevant authorities as soon as we became aware of the breach and are currently cooperating with the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Korean National Police Agency, the Personal Information Protection Commission, the Korea Internet &amp; Security Agency and the Financial Supervisory Service to conduct an investigation into the case," the e-commerce giant said.

Coupang said that no payment information, including credit card or bank account numbers; no login credentials, such as passwords; and no personal customs clearance codes were compromised.

Coupang said police have confirmed no cases of secondary damage using the leaked information have been identified so far.

Read Also
AI, ML To Power Consumer-Centric, Self-Optimising Electricity Networks: Union Minister Manohar Lal
article-image

The revised notice came four days after the Personal Information Protection Commission ordered Coupang to change its description of the incident from personal information "exposure" to "breach" and to reflect the scope of all affected information on its notice amid public criticism over the company's alleged efforts to downplay the gravity of the incident.

Meanwhile, Coupang asked its customers not to click on links from unknown sources and to report suspicious activities to related authorities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users

Coupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users

What is 4680 Bharat Cell? Ola Electric's New S1 Pro+ Mass Deliveries Begin With First-Ever...

What is 4680 Bharat Cell? Ola Electric's New S1 Pro+ Mass Deliveries Begin With First-Ever...

AI, ML To Power Consumer-Centric, Self-Optimising Electricity Networks: Union Minister Manohar Lal

AI, ML To Power Consumer-Centric, Self-Optimising Electricity Networks: Union Minister Manohar Lal

China Studying Ways To Jam Mega-Satellites As Ukraine War Shows Power Of Space Networks

China Studying Ways To Jam Mega-Satellites As Ukraine War Shows Power Of Space Networks

'India Entering Innovation-Driven Era, Poised For Global Leadership In Tech': Union Minister...

'India Entering Innovation-Driven Era, Poised For Global Leadership In Tech': Union Minister...