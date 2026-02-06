'Start Considering Alternative Careers': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Issues Stark Warning To Software Developers As AI Reshapes Coding

Sridhar Vembu is the co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp. | Facebook

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked an intense debate online due to his 'a little too honest' advice. In his latest post on social media, Vembu shared a blunt message with software engineers - it may be time to explore career alternatives beyond coding. His comments come at a time when AI-related job cuts are at an all time high and Indian IT stocks underwent a bloodbath after the launch of coding plugins by Anthropic.

'I include myself in this', says Vembu

"Examples are now pouring in about AI-assisted Code Engineering productivity," Vembu wrote, citing a Bhagwad Gita app built by a developer with no prior coding experience and Anthropic's creation of an entire C compiler using its Claude AI. "That is not an easy engineering feat at all."

His conclusion was unsparing, "At this point, it is best for those of us who depend on writing code for a living to start considering alternative livelihoods. I include myself in this."

Critically, Vembu framed his warning not as alarmism but as pragmatic acceptance. "I don't say this in panic, but with calm acceptance and embrace," he wrote, suggesting the shift represents a structural transformation rather than a crisis to be feared.

The weaver analogy

In a follow-up post, Vembu drew a historical parallel that underscored his pessimism about programmer job security. "Software (like clothing) will be plentiful. And weavers did not benefit from clothes becoming plentiful and cheap," he wrote, referencing the displacement of textile workers during industrialization.

He was explicit about his uncertainty, "I am not confident enough to assert that paid programmer jobs will increase or even remain the same number as today."

Two visions of the future

Vembu shared that he had conducted an extensive dialogue with Google's Gemini Pro AI about how the economy might be reshaped by artificial intelligence, describing the experience as "like having an extremely intelligent economic philosopher debating you."

From that conversation, Vembu outlined two starkly different futures depending on who controls and profits from AI technology.

The optimistic scenario envisions AI making "most technological prowess by humans redundant," pushing technology itself into the background - "like digital watches today." In this world, humans would redirect their energy toward life's more fundamental aspects, "family, soil, water, nature, art, music, culture, sports, festivals and faith."

"Faith is important," Vembu emphasised, arguing this vision aligns best with "small close-knit rural communities." He noted he already lives such a lifestyle and believes that "if we solve rural poverty, I consider this a very good life."

The dystopian alternative, by contrast, centers on "centralised control" -where ownership of AI systems enables rent-seeking and concentration of power, potentially exacerbating inequality.

Developer community reacts with mixed responses

Vembu's stark pronouncements triggered sharp reactions across India's technology community, with responses ranging from outright disagreement to cautious acknowledgment.

Akshay Saini, a prominent educator and creator of the Namaste JavaScript series, pushed back firmly. "I disagree and that's a very bold statement to make considering his stature!" Saini wrote, suggesting Vembu's position was unnecessarily alarmist given his influence.

Harveen Singh Chadha took a more measured view, "A bit extreme statement but its wise to start thinking about Plan C and D, the next 5 years are going be tough," he commented, acknowledging disruption ahead while stopping short of Vembu's more radical conclusions.

Developer Zafar Shaikh offered a telling perspective on the wider anxiety Vembu's comments tapped into, "My life doesn't depend on writing code for a living still I have started considering alternative livelihoods Plan B where AI can't reach in near future," suggesting concern about AI's impact extends well beyond the software profession.

BR Sreenivasan took the broadest view, "Coming from someone it says a lot. The world will change rapidly in the next couple of years. Not just IT jobs….every sphere of life will undergo a change. Every industry will be impacted. Our way of life will change."

Vembu's warning comes amid a cascade of examples demonstrating AI's rapidly expanding coding capabilities. Developer Anish Moonka, who Vembu specifically cited, created a fully functional Bhagavad Gita app within a week despite having no prior coding knowledge, using AI tools from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Perhaps more significantly, Anthropic's Claude AI successfully built a complete C compiler - a complex systems programming task traditionally requiring deep expertise in computer science fundamentals. Such achievements were until very recently considered firmly in the domain of experienced human engineers.