What is 4680 Bharat Cell? Ola Electric's New S1 Pro+ Mass Deliveries Begin With First-Ever Indigenous Battery Technology

Ola Electric has finally started mass deliveries of its first electric vehicle powered by the indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology. The S1 Pro+, now in mass delivery, positions Ola as India's first EV firm with end-to-end battery control.

The biggest headline is the newly developed 4680 Bharat Cell – a large-format cylindrical battery for two-wheelers. Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal unveile the Bharat Cell three months ago, calling it the '5G of cells'. "India is our inspiration, India is our Karmbhoomi. We had to name it the Bharat Cell. It is India's first cell built in India's first gigafactory," he said during the unveil. He called the invention a 'major leap forward for EVs in India.

As mass deliveries of scooters powered by this cell commence, we take a look at what exactly is the 4680 Bharat Cell is, how it was developed, and why it could possibly redefine India's electric mobility future.

What is the 4680 Bharat Cell?

Beginning with the name, the '4680' designation refers to the dimensions of this cylindrical battery cell - 46 millimetres in diameter and 80 millimetres in height. Popularised by Tesla as a next-generation format, the 4680 cell aims to overcome limitations of smaller predecessors like the 2170 cell (21mm x 70mm) by offering greater energy storage in a single unit. This larger size reduces the number of cells needed in a battery pack, streamlining manufacturing, cutting costs, and boosting efficiency.

For Ola, the Bharat Cell variant is essentially a homegrown adaptation tailored for India's mass-market EVs, minimising the need for imports. Unlike traditional pouch or prismatic cells, the 4680's tabless design – where electrodes connect directly to the cell's ends – minimises resistance, enabling faster charging and higher power output.

4680 Bharat Cell: Key technical features

The 4680 Bharat Cell boasts specifications that outpace conventional batteries:

- Energy Density: Achieving 275 Wh/kg – five times higher than 2170 cells – it enables compact packs with substantial capacity.

- Range and Performance: In the S1 Pro+ scooter (5.2 kWh pack), it delivers up to 320 km per charge, with dual ABS braking for enhanced safety.

- Lifespan and Durability: Over 1,000 charge cycles ensure longevity.

- Charging Speed: Supports 50 perceny charge in just 13 minutes.

- Chemistry: Starts with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) for high performance, with plans to shift to cost-effective lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) and lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate (LMFP) variants.

Ola Electric's journey to the 4680 Bharat Cell began with its Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, an in-house R&D facility dedicated to advancing cell technology. Ola holds over 720 patent filings related to this technology, underscoring its proprietary advancements. Construction of the supporting Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, started in June 2023, with Phase 1 becoming operational in financial year 2025. This world-class facility handles in-house electrode production, cell assembly, and formation, granting Ola full vertical integration – from raw materials to final packs.

Impact on electric vehicles and India's ecosystem

The 4680 Bharat Cell positions Ola as India's first EV firm with end-to-end battery control. It slashes import dependencies, and could fast-track India's EV ambitions. With two-wheelers comprising 80 percent of the market, scalable 4680 production could accelerate adoption, supporting the government's 30 percent electrification target by 2030.

Ola Gigafactory

Ola's Gigafactory kicks off with 1GWh annual capacity, claiming to scale to 20 GWh by 2026 – enough to power millions of vehicles. Future expansions include chemistry diversification and integration into upcoming electric motorcycles like the Roadster and Cruiser series.