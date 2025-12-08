OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions: A Big Style Upgrade

OnePlus Pad Go 2 in-box contents | FPJ

OnePlus Pad Go 2 is all set to launch in India on December 17. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 expands the robust tablet line-up offering by the company, after launching the OnePlus Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad Lite in India this year. In size, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 sits in between the two – with the OnePlus Pad Lite being the smallest and the OnePlus Pad 3 sporting the largest display.

Here's our initial first impressions and unboxing of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 ahead of its launch next week.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 in-box contents and design

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes in a neat red and white box packaging, synonymous to OnePlus. The box contains the tablet, the information leaflet, the 45W charger, and the USB Type-C cable.

The tablet fits well in the hands, not too large, not too small. There's a single rear camera setup at the back. Button and port placements are intuitive, with the power button on the top and the volume rockers on the top right edge.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 in comparison with the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite | FPJ

The USB Type-C port sits at the bottom. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 has quad-firing speakers making sound a priority. The texture at the back is matte, offering a firm grip. We are using the purple variant, but OnePlus is also launching one in Black as well.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 has thick bezels surrounding the display, and the selfie camera site in the top-centre, amidst those black bezels. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 runs on OxygenOS 16, which means the same clean intuitive UI that you see on the other tablets, with the AI additions.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 initial impressions

Our intitial impressions of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 are that its a sturdy device with a firm grip. It is a big upgrade from its predecessor - the OnePlus Pad Go - with its change in camera placement and framing. The Pad Go 2 is definitely more stylish than the Pad Go.

OnePlus has confirmed that the tablet will come with stylus support, and have an immersive radiant display. While we have the Wi-Fi only variant, the company has confirmed 5G support exclsuively on the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Shadow Black variant.

Can the OnePlus Pad Go 2 perform better than its predecessor? How is the camera? and the big question - How is the battery life? All of these questions will be answered in our full review. Stay Tuned!