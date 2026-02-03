 'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest

'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, held from February 16-20, has drawn over 35,000 registrations from 100+ countries, including global leaders and CEOs. Featuring 500 AI startups and 500 sessions, it focuses on responsible, inclusive AI. Backed by India’s $1.2B AI Mission, the summit aims to boost innovation and accelerate the $1 trillion digital economy goal by 2030.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest | Representative Image

New Delhi: The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', scheduled from February 16-20 here, has attracted significant global interest with over 35,000 registrations so far, the government said on Monday.

The event will feature participation from over 100 countries, including 15–20 heads of government, over 50 ministers, and 40 CEOs of leading global and Indian companies, according to an official statement.

India AI Impact Summit is anticipated to be the largest of the four global AI summits hosted to date, reflecting the growing international momentum around responsible, inclusive and impact-driven Artificial Intelligence, it said.

Read Also
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
article-image

The Ministry of Electronics and IT said in the statement that the summit will host over 500 AI startups and around 500 sessions.

FPJ Shorts
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
'Solely Focused On Winning T20 WC, Trusts Security': Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Gives Deadpan Response To Controversies
'Solely Focused On Winning T20 WC, Trusts Security': Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Gives Deadpan Response To Controversies
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs

The Summit framework also includes seven flagship events, collectively engaging over 3 lakh participants, reflecting the wide national and international interest in the AI Impact Summit process.

"The scale of engagement leading up to the Summit has been equally significant. Over 1,300 proposals have been received for pre-Summit events, with more than 500 pre-Summit events conducted so far across sectors and regions in India as well as globally," the statement said.

The global AI summit process has evolved from focus on AI risks to discussions on ethics and inclusion and subsequently moving towards the operationalisation of shared principles.

Read Also
SpaceX Acquires xAI To Pioneer Space-Based AI Ahead Of Record-Breaking IPO: 8 Key Takeaway Points
article-image

The ministry urged interested stakeholders to visit the official website and register to be part of this global dialogue aimed at advancing the responsible and impactful use of Artificial Intelligence.

The summit will showcase 12 qualified Indian startups in areas like healthcare and multilingual tech. This exposure could attract foreign investment and talent inflows, accelerating India’s goal of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.

The India AI Mission, launched in 2024 with a $1.2 billion funding, democratised access to computing resources, datasets, and talent development. Further the National AI Portal provided open-source datasets, while partnerships with tech giants ensured high-performance computing infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
SpaceX Acquires xAI To Pioneer Space-Based AI Ahead Of Record-Breaking IPO: 8 Key Takeaway Points
SpaceX Acquires xAI To Pioneer Space-Based AI Ahead Of Record-Breaking IPO: 8 Key Takeaway Points
Valentine’s Day 2026: 6 Trendy Tech Gadgets To Gift Your Wife/Girlfriend, All Priced Under...
Valentine’s Day 2026: 6 Trendy Tech Gadgets To Gift Your Wife/Girlfriend, All Priced Under...
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut