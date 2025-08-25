Mumbai News: 1.5 Acres Of Century Mill Land In Worli Cleared For 588 Housing Units For Workers | Representational Image

Mumbai: Approximately one and a half acres of land at Century Mill in Worli, designated for housing mill workers, was initially inaccessible because of internal conflicts within the management. During a recent assembly of the government's high-level oversight committee, officials finally authorized the utilization of this land for residential purposes, clearing the path for the long-anticipated housing initiative for mill workers.

For the last 12 years, the Girni Kamgar Union (GKSS) has been pushing for the land’s accessibility. Upon hearing the news of the resolution, they stressed the immediate need for housing on this land. Gavit, the Executive Engineer of MHADA, verified that this land is allocated for mill workers. Sunita Thapliyal, a representative of Century Mill Management, confirmed that construction would begin, leading to 588 more houses for mill workers at Century Mill.

In 2012, out of 17,980.69 square meters, 13,091.90 square meters were designated for housing, assisting 2,130 workers. Nonetheless, only a quarter-acre was left unassigned. Given that there are 8,684 eligible mill workers, it is unfeasible for all to be accommodated in this region, according to report by Loksatta.

The Supreme Court ordered that six acres of the Century Mill Chawl land be handed over to the Municipal Corporation. Redevelopment must adhere to legal requirements, guaranteeing that the leftover land is allocated for housing for mill workers. Leaders of the Girni Kamgar Union (GKSS) have called on the municipality to avoid selling the land to private developers for financial gain.

The state government has allocated housing duties to MHADA. Around 250,000 mill workers and their descendants have submitted applications, but the housing choices in Mumbai are restricted to 1,000–2,000 units, prompting the need to seek options in nearby regions such as Thane and Kalyan.