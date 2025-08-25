 Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory

Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory

Investigators are tracking Shah’s movements in Mumbai. CCTV footage shows him at Surat railway station with the victim, boarding the Saurashtra Mail on August 21, and later at Dadar and Kurla LTT stations.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
The Mumbai railway police are searching for 25-year-old Vikas Kumar Shah, accused of killing his three-year-old cousin Aarav Shah and disposing of the body in a dustbin inside the Kushinagar Express’s lavatory compartment. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai railway police are searching for 25-year-old Vikas Kumar Shah, accused of killing his three-year-old cousin Aarav Shah and disposing of the body in a dustbin inside the Kushinagar Express’s lavatory compartment, which arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Saturday. Initially registered as a kidnapping by Amroli police in Surat on August 21, the case was upgraded to murder after forensic and post-mortem reports confirmed the boy was killed with a sharp object. The post-mortem ruled out sexual assault.

Railway Crime Branch Joins Hunt for Vikas Shah

Investigators are tracking Shah’s movements in Mumbai. CCTV footage shows him at Surat railway station with the victim, boarding the Saurashtra Mail on August 21, and later at Dadar and Kurla LTT stations. His travel from Dadar to Kurla remains unclear, and he has not been traced since reaching LTT. A railway crime branch team is assisting LTT police to locate him, as his arrest may reveal the motive.

Read Also
Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025: Lesser-Known Facts About Mumbai's Iconic 50-Foot Long Ganpati
article-image

Shah had taken his aunt’s mobile phone (the victim’s mother) when he fled Surat, where he lived with his mother, sister, and the victim’s family while job-hunting. CCTV captured Shah leaving home with the child and taking a bike ride to Surat station. The boy’s body was found in the Kushinagar Express at LTT.

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train...

Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train...

When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children

When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children

Mumbai Masala: Sab Kuch Thali; A Flavour-Packed Feast At Malad’s Finest

Mumbai Masala: Sab Kuch Thali; A Flavour-Packed Feast At Malad’s Finest

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025: Lesser-Known Facts About Mumbai's Iconic 50-Foot Long Ganpati

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025: Lesser-Known Facts About Mumbai's Iconic 50-Foot Long Ganpati

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Written Consent Of Members Must For Redevelopment,' Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Written Consent Of Members Must For Redevelopment,' Says Expert