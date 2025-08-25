 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Throned On Golden Palace Theme Is Inspired By Tirupati Balaji, Says Mandal President Balasaheb Kamble | VIDEO
"This is the 92nd year of the Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal. This year, the pandal is themed on Lord Tirupati Balaji. The golden palace-like view you see has been specially designed," said the President of the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has officially taken over Mumbai as the much-anticipated first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 was unveiled on August 24. The iconic idol, lovingly known as the King of Lalbaug, made its grand appearance, stirring waves of excitement and devotion among millions of devotees. The unveiling marks the beginning of the Ganeshotsav festivities, with this year holding special significance.

While talking to the media, the President of Lalbaghcha Raja Mandal, Balasaheb Kamble, said, "This is the 92nd year of the Lalbaghcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal. Today, we offered devotees around the world the first darshan of Bappa. This year, the pandal is themed on Lord Tirupati Balaji. The golden palace-like view you see has been specially designed," as reported by news agency IANS.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Passes

In another news story related to the Ganeshotsav 2025, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has issued a public advisory clarifying that it does not issue any VIP darshan passes nor does it charge money for darshan.

In response to false information circulating on various websites and social media platforms, the Mandal has urged devotees to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to fraud or misinformation. It emphasised that certain fake sources are spreading baseless rumours regarding VIP access, which has led to confusion among devotees planning to visit.

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Asked To Disclose Safety Clearances For 50-Foot Pandal
article-image

To ensure a safe, transparent, and spiritually fulfilling darshan experience, the Mandal has strongly advised all devotees to rely only on its official communication channels, including their verified website and social media pages, for information.

Located in Parel, Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja continues to be one of the most iconic and most visited Ganeshotsav venues in the city. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit during the festive days, this advisory plays a crucial role in protecting the public from being misled or financially exploited by fraudulent elements.

