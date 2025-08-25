 Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video

Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video

Speaking to ANI, Ketan Vikas Thakre, who led the protest, criticised the civic authorities for failing to address the problem. He requested the authorities to fill up the potholes within eight days, failing to which, Congress workers will put up the photos of the officials in those potholes.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of potholes on city roads. | X @ANI

Nagpur: Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of potholes on city roads.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre was also present in the protests.

Speaking to ANI, Ketan Vikas Thakre, who led the protest, criticised the civic authorities for failing to address the problem. He requested the authorities to fill up the potholes within eight days, failing to which, Congress workers will put up the photos of the officials in those potholes.

He said, "We are not able to understand whether there are potholes on the roads in Nagpur or roads in potholes. The officials don't have time to look at all this. We have staged a protest outside their office so that their eyes open and they work to make Nagpur beautiful. We will request them to fill the potholes within eight days. If they don't do so, we will put up photos of the officials in those potholes."

FPJ Shorts
15-Km Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Commuters Stranded For Hours As Potholes Turn Commute Into Nightmare
15-Km Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Commuters Stranded For Hours As Potholes Turn Commute Into Nightmare
Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video
Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video
Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban
Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban
Are Indian Cricket Sponsors Really Cursed? From BYJU’S To Sahara, How Big Brands Faced Major Setbacks
Are Indian Cricket Sponsors Really Cursed? From BYJU’S To Sahara, How Big Brands Faced Major Setbacks
Read Also
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...
article-image

Earlier in August, a portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur, injuring around 15-16 workers with minor injuries.

Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena stated that the investigation was underway to determine the cause, with initial reports suggesting vibrations from construction equipment might have triggered the collapse.

Speaking to ANI, NMRDA Chairman Sanjay Meena said, "The construction work of the Gate at Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir Sansthan through NMRDA has started. The incident took place during the construction. 15 to 16 people were injured in this incident. Instructions have been given to investigate the entire incident."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand...

Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand...

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...