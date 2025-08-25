 Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology

Pune: Popular social media influencer Atharva Sudame, widely known for his Pune-centric reels, has landed in controversy after one of his videos ahead of the Ganeshotsav drew heavy criticism and even threats online. Sudame, who has built a strong fan base for showcasing the city's culture and humour in his reels, is now facing accusations of misrepresenting Pune and offending sentiments.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Pune: Popular social media influencer Atharva Sudame, widely known for his Pune-centric reels, has landed in controversy after one of his videos ahead of the Ganeshotsav drew heavy criticism and even threats online. Sudame, who has built a strong fan base for showcasing the city’s culture and humour in his reels, is now facing accusations of misrepresenting Pune and offending sentiments.

अथर्व सुदामे ने जी काही घाण केली आहे काल, त्याचे परीणाम त्याला आयुष्यभर भोगावे लागणार आहेत. हा ओव्हर रेटेड सोशल मीडिया कलाकार मला कधीच आवडला नाही, आमच्या पुण्याची फार चुकीची ओळख करून दिली रीलच्या माध्यमातून.!!

Posted by Jaysing Mohan on Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sudame Receives Threat On Facebook

The backlash began after a Facebook page named Jaysing Mohan shared a post targeting Sudame. The post accused the influencer of spreading filth through his recent reel and warned that he would have to face consequences for it all his life. The page further described him as an overrated artist who portrays Pune in a bad light. The post attracted several comments, including the viral video itself, which became the focal point of the controversy.

What Is The Controversial Reel About?

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University

The reel in question featured Sudame playing the role of a devotee preparing to buy an idol for Ganeshotsav. In the storyline, the idol-maker belongs to a Muslim family, raising doubts about whether the devotee would proceed with the purchase.

Responding to the seller, Sudame’s character delivers a dialogue inspired by his father’s teachings, “We should be like sugar, which sweetens both kheer and sheer khurma. We should be like a brick, which builds both temples and mosques.” The reel, meant to convey harmony, instead drew flak from several quarters, with critics alleging that it was provocative and misleading.

Following the criticism, Sudame reportedly deleted the reel from his official social media accounts. However, copies of the clip continued to circulate widely. Many users claimed to have unfollowed him after the controversy. This is not the first time Sudame has faced such backlash. Earlier, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Vasant More had strongly criticised him, alleging that his content insulted Pune and its residents.

Sudame Issues Apology After Backlash

In response to the fresh outrage, Sudame uploaded a clarification video on his Instagram story. He apologised to his followers, insisting that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He also pointed out that he has created more cultural and festival-related reels than most Marathi content creators, highlighting his respect for traditions. He admitted that he had voluntarily deleted the controversial reel earlier in the day.

Raj Thackeray's Praise For Sudame

Interestingly, Sudame continues to enjoy political backing. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has previously collaborated with him for a podcast. Thackeray, who has publicly praised Sudame in his speeches, featured alongside him in a video discussing the Marathi language and Maharashtra’s cultural pride.

