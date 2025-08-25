 Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student
Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:54 AM IST
Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student | Representational Image

Palghar: A tutor at the IITN Academy in Nalasopara West was allegedly beaten by angry parents after he was accused of repeatedly molesting a minor girl who was a student at the coaching center. The tutor, identified as Rahul Dubey, has been taken into custody by Nalasopara police.

According to reports, a minor student attending classes at the IITN Academy, located near the Hanuman temple, was allegedly subjected to repeated harassment by Dubey over the past several days. The girl reportedly resisted his advances multiple times but did not disclose the incidents to her parents out of fear.

The situation came to a head yesterday when the girl finally confided in her parents. Shortly after, the tutor allegedly sent all other students home, then tried to block the girl from leaving the classroom. The girl managed to escape and fled to safety. Her parents, enraged by the revelation, rushed to the academy and reportedly thrashed the accused tutor.

Dubey was subsequently handed over to the police, who have launched an investigation into the matter. The incident has caused a wave of outrage in the community and has once again highlighted concerns about student safety at coaching centers.

