Mumbai News: Financial Mismanagement And Fraud Allegations Rock NSCI Worli; Members Demand Action |

Big trouble is brewing yet again at the prestigious National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli.

On Sunday over 300 members turned up for the extraordinary general body meeting requisitioned by senior member Jitender Bhargav and several others.

Forensic Audit Reveals Losses

The members passed several resolutions unanimously, including one seeking the removal of certain office-bearers accused of committing "fraud." A forensic audit by KPMG had reportedly unearthed mismanagement of the Club's finances resulting in a loss of several crores.

FIR Registered Against Office-Bearers

In fact, a criminal FIR was registered at the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai crime branch against certain office-bearers. The police only recorded the statements of the office-bearers and after that did precious little was done despite the gravity of the offences. Apparently political pressure has been brought on the police asking it to go slow on the investigation.

Club Management Labels Meeting Illegal

Atul Maru, secretary of the Club, told FPJ that Sunday's meeting was illegal since the requisition was rejected by the executive committee. He the allegations were made earlier also and nothing came out them. He said appropriate action would be taken against the organisers of Sunday's meeting as per law.

Allegations of Personal Fiefdom and Rule Violations

In a letter to the Club's secretary-general, Bhargava and other requisitionists alleged that the Club was being treated as the "personal fiefdom" of a few persons and Club rules are being violated with impunity.

Prior Warnings Ignored

"We are all conscious of the fact that our Club’s finances are in absolute doldrums, a fact belatedly admitted by the management in its resolution circulated to executive committee members on 26th April, 2025, wherein the financial situation was described as grave," the letter noted.

On July 10, 2023 nine members had sent a letter wherein they drew the attention of Secretary/President on the "pathetic financial situation" of the Mumbai Region and sought a public disclosure for members to know the factual financial position; details of roadmap for recovery and cautioned that if effective measures were not initiated the situation could go from bad to worse. NSCI has a branch in Delhi too.

"Who should be held responsible/accountable for this terrible mess that the management personnel have created through inaction, injudicious decisions and rampant corruption?," Bhargava and others asked.

"Considering the collapse of systems - a fact that is no longer a hidden secret - the Executive Committee has become a toothless body, where no meaningful discussions take place, and members have reduced themselves to mere rubber stamps by blindly endorsing whatever is put up before them," the requisitionists alleged.

The management informed the requisitionists that about 125 signatures were not matching. However, as many as 74 members sent emails to the secretary general from their registered email ids reiterating that they had indeed signed the requisition; a fact ignored by the management while rejecting the requisition.

Demand for Accountability

" Members have been witness to consequences that the Club has had to face just because the management personnel ignored the members’ letter dated 10th July, 2025, quoted earlier. If only, the management had acted members wouldn’t have been paying for all services being availed by them.

"This serious lapse, of course, is in addition to the monumental blunder of concealing the KPMG report from members, not action on suggestions/recommendations, punishing the guilty, debarring those named in the report from holding official positions, etc," Bhargava and others noted.