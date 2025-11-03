'No Better Place To Host ICC Final': Netizens Hail Mumbai’s Unmatched Cricket Spirit | VISUALS | FPJ

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai once again reminded the world why it is often called the heart of Indian cricket. During Sunday’s ICC Women’s World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium, the crowd turned the match into a celebration of passion, unity and respect for the game.

India lifted their maiden Women’s World Cup title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs, but the spirit of the evening went far beyond the scoreboard. When South African captain Laura Wolvaardt reached her century, the Mumbai crowd rose in a standing ovation even before she was dismissed. As she gave her post-match interview, chants of “well played, Laura” echoed across the stands. It was a rare and beautiful moment, one that showed the crowd’s love for the sport itself, not just the team in blue.

Social media was soon flooded with praise for Mumbai’s electric atmosphere. One user wrote that the ICC should “replan the 2026 T20 World Cup Final to Wankhede because it deserves to be here.” Another said, “Petition to keep next year’s World Cup Finals in Mumbai. It has witnessed both World Cup triumphs — 2011 and 2025.”

Another fan captured the emotion perfectly: “India nearing a World Cup win and DJ playing Deva Shree Ganesha while the crowd vibed. This is cinema.” One post read, “There is no better place to host an ICC final. The atmosphere, the passion, the luck, everything about this city screams cricket.”

Many also admired how Mumbai embraces women’s cricket. “They watch women’s cricket with the same passion as men’s. Even when the team struggled, they never stopped cheering,” wrote a viewer.

From Wankhede to DY Patil, Mumbai doesn’t just host cricket. It breathes it, celebrates it, and turns every game into a story worth remembering.

