Piyush Goyal Directs BMC, SRA, MMRDA, MHADA To Fast-Track Housing Projects For Slum Dwellers |

November 3rd, Mumbai: In a decisive move to streamline urban development and ensure that the rights of citizens are protected, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, Shri Piyush Goyal, has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to expedite completion of housing projects for slum dwellers. These authorities have been instructed to blacklist developers and builders who fail to complete their projects on time, especially those who have failed to obtain necessary Occupancy Certificates (OCs) for existing developments. He has further directed that all four departments must evolve a common approach/platform for ensuring absolute coordination so as not to award any work to those developers who defaults in completing and handing over projects in his Parliamentary Constituency.

This major decision comes in response to the complaints about stalled or delayed construction projects in Uttar Mumbai, where slum some rehabilitation and affordable housing projects have bern affected & faced considerable delays. The move is part of a broader strategy to hold builders accountable and expedite the completion of critical infrastructure projects in the region.

Speaking about the initiative, Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of coordination between multiple governmental agencies to tackle the growing challenges in the urban housing sector. “The failure to complete projects on time or to secure OCs is causing undue hardship to residents in North Mumbai. It is essential that developers who do not fulfill their commitments are held accountable, and future contracts are awarded only to those who meet strict performance standards,” said Goyal.

The directive covers a wide range of projects across Uttar Mumbai, particularly those that fall under the SRA and affordable housing schemes. Developers who have failed to complete their construction or who are behind on issuing OCs for their projects will be barred from undertaking any future work in the city. This will also apply to those developers who have left tenants and slum dwellers in a state of uncertainty due to delayed rehabilitation projects.

Calling for coordination between all organisation, Goyal said, BMC, SRA, MMRDA, MHADA, and other relevant authorities, must coordinate, share information and act in a manner that defaulters blacklisted by one department do not sneak in & are awarded works by any other.

This latest action follows a series of ongoing efforts by Piyush Goyal to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure and urban development projects in North Mumbai. The Mumbai Coastal Road project, which has faced its own challenges over the years, is now moving forward rapidly with the necessary clearances in place. Similarly, work on the Madh-Versova Bridge and the Borivali–Thane tunnel is expected to begin within the next two months. These projects will play a crucial role in decongesting key parts of the city and improving connectivity. Goyal also directed authorities to decongest traffic on the Western Express Highway by increasing the presence of traffic personnel, introducing identifiable signage for construction vehicles, and taking strict action against illegal vehicles. Local MP Goyal also emphasized the need for a renewed focus on environmental conservation in the region and directed BMC, SRA, and the Forest Department to take immediate action against the destruction of mangroves, encroachments, as well as a crackdown on truck drivers involved in illegal dumping. Under his guidance, rejuvenation of ten lakes in the region will soon begin, focusing on desilting, cleaning, and beautification under a public-private partnership model. Additionally, “Pay and Use” public toilets will soon be made operational, with 58 undergoing major repairs and 21 receiving minor renovations.

The meeting, held on Sunday, saw the participation of senior officials from BMC, MMRDA, District Collectors of Thane and Mumbai Suburban, Police, and other departments. Local MLAs including Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay Upadhyay, Manisha Chaudhary, Pravin Darekar, Prakash Surve, and Bhai Girkar were also present at the meeting.

This bold move by Piyush Goyal marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of urban development in North Mumbai, ensuring that builders and developers who do not fulfill their promises are held accountable. By enforcing timely project completion and taking strict action against non-compliant developers, Goyal aims to create a more efficient, sustainable, and citizen-friendly urban environment for the people of North Mumbai.