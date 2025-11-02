 Mumbai: Stop Heavy Vehicles On WEH During Rush Hours To Ease Traffic, Says MP Piyush Goyal; Reviews Key Projects Ahead Of BMC Elections
Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
MP Piyush Goyal holds review meeting |

To address the traffic menace on the western express highway (WEH), MP from Mumbai North and union minister for commerce and industries, Piyush Goyal instructed the BMC take initiative and resurface the bridges built by MSRDC at Vakola, Aarey and Vikhroli. He also directed the traffic police to deploy additional manpower to ensure smooth traffic movement and stop the movement of heavy vehicles on the WEH during rush hours. 

Goyal held a meeting on Sunday in BMC's R-Central ward office taking review on infrastructure projects in North Mumbai and civic services, which was attended by BMC Commissioner, MMRDA CEO, Mumbai Suburban collector, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, and senior officials from SRA, MHADA, SGNP etc. 

Some of the projects reviewed by Goyal included detailed project report on beautician of 10 lakes, setting up sewage treatment plants at Dahisar and Poisar river, repairs of pipelines wher ever necessary to ensure interrupted water supply, building eight new public toilets and ensuring that BMC-run Bhagwati hospital is ready for patients service at the earliest. 

He also directed BMC and the Collector's office should take strict actions against encroachments on the wetlands. Last week, the activists had highlighting that three trucks unloaded debris to resurface a big plot inside SGNP forest. Following which the authorities removed the debris.

