Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches & Associated Systems For Mumbai Metro Line 5

Kolkata: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said it has secured a Rs 2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of 132 metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

The contract also includes signalling for 24.9-km of track, telecommunication systems across 16 stations, platform screen doors, depot machinery and five years of comprehensive maintenance, a statement said.The project covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi-Kasheli-Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka-Bhiwandi-Kalyan APMC) of the Line 5 corridor.

This is Titagarh Rail Systems' second major order for Mumbai Metro, following its earlier mandate for Line 6, it said."This milestone demonstrates Titagarh's growing expertise in delivering end-to-end metro solutions," said Vice Chairman and MD Umesh Chowdhary.Manufacturing will take place at TRSL's advanced Passenger Rail Systems facility in Uttarpara near Kolkata.

