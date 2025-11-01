 Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches & Associated Systems For Mumbai Metro Line 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTitagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches & Associated Systems For Mumbai Metro Line 5

Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches & Associated Systems For Mumbai Metro Line 5

The contract also includes signalling for 24.9-km of track, telecommunication systems across 16 stations, platform screen doors, depot machinery and five years of comprehensive maintenance, a statement said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said it has secured a Rs 2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of 132 metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

The contract also includes signalling for 24.9-km of track, telecommunication systems across 16 stations, platform screen doors, depot machinery and five years of comprehensive maintenance, a statement said.The project covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi-Kasheli-Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka-Bhiwandi-Kalyan APMC) of the Line 5 corridor.

This is Titagarh Rail Systems' second major order for Mumbai Metro, following its earlier mandate for Line 6, it said."This milestone demonstrates Titagarh's growing expertise in delivering end-to-end metro solutions," said Vice Chairman and MD Umesh Chowdhary.Manufacturing will take place at TRSL's advanced Passenger Rail Systems facility in Uttarpara near Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Civic Body Expands Maternity Ward Capacity At CSM Hospital To 90 Beds
Thane Civic Body Expands Maternity Ward Capacity At CSM Hospital To 90 Beds
'I'm Fully Recovered': Rishabh Pant Gives Green Signal For His Return To Test Cricket
'I'm Fully Recovered': Rishabh Pant Gives Green Signal For His Return To Test Cricket
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With Investment Worth ₹2,434 Crore
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With Investment Worth ₹2,434 Crore
Bihar Elections 2025 |'Now Being Called Bihari Is Matter Of Honour And Not Insult': Nitish Kumar Appeals To People To Vote For NDA; Watch
Bihar Elections 2025 |'Now Being Called Bihari Is Matter Of Honour And Not Insult': Nitish Kumar Appeals To People To Vote For NDA; Watch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With...

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With...

Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia...

Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia...

Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches &...

Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches &...

Goa's Tourist Arrivals See 6% Rise As Compared To 2024: Tourism Minister

Goa's Tourist Arrivals See 6% Rise As Compared To 2024: Tourism Minister

UIDAI Forms Expert Panel To Make Aadhaar Technology Future-Ready Against Evolving Cybersecurity...

UIDAI Forms Expert Panel To Make Aadhaar Technology Future-Ready Against Evolving Cybersecurity...