Mumbra Youth Apologises After Thane Police Catches Him Performing Deadly Stunts On Scooter - VIDEO

Thane: The Mumbra Police took quick action against a young man who was seen doing dangerous stunts on a scooter on public road. The video of the incident was posted by Thane Police on its official handle on social media.

Taking to X, the Thane Police wrote, "Put a stop to reckless stunting! Immediate action taken by Mumbra Police against a youth breaking rules while performing stunts on a motor scooter"

In the viral video, the man is seen was seen standing on the scooter, jumping, and at one point he is also seen puting his one leg on the two-wheeler riding parallel to him. To his surprise, the police officers on a bike dressed in civil clothes were seen showing him a stick for his dangerous stunts.

The man was caught was brought to the police station. The video also showed the young man, identified as Faisal Malik saying that he was brought to Mumbra Chowki officers after being found performing stunts near MM Valley. In the video, he urged others, especially youngsters, to drive slowly and follow traffic rules, warning that the Mumbra Police take quick action against those breaking the law.

Meanwhile, on November 2, a couple was seen performing dangerous stunts on a bike on a highway before losing control and crashing. The video was reportedly filmed by their friends riding alongside captured the moment of the high-speed accident in chilling detail.

Prior to that, Actors Manasi Parekh, Tiku Talsania Booked For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Ahmedabad. The actors landed in legal trouble after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a moving bike in Ahmedabad went viral.

The act, reportedly done to promote their upcoming Gujarati film Misri, has been criticised online for promoting reckless behaviour on public roads. In one of the viral clips, Manasi is seen recreating the iconic Titanic pose another video shows Tiku Talsania standing up while riding a bike.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

