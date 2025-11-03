 Mumbra Youth Apologises After Thane Police Catches Him Performing Deadly Stunts On Scooter - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbra Youth Apologises After Thane Police Catches Him Performing Deadly Stunts On Scooter - VIDEO

Mumbra Youth Apologises After Thane Police Catches Him Performing Deadly Stunts On Scooter - VIDEO

In the viral video, the man is seen was seen standing on the scooter jumping, and at one point he is also puting one leg on the two-wheeler riding parallel to him.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Mumbra Police took quick action against a young man who was seen doing dangerous stunts on a scooter on public road. The video of the incident was posted by Thane Police on its official handle on social media.

Taking to X, the Thane Police wrote, "Put a stop to reckless stunting! Immediate action taken by Mumbra Police against a youth breaking rules while performing stunts on a motor scooter"

In the viral video, the man is seen was seen standing on the scooter, jumping, and at one point he is also seen puting his one leg on the two-wheeler riding parallel to him. To his surprise, the police officers on a bike dressed in civil clothes were seen showing him a stick for his dangerous stunts.

The man was caught was brought to the police station. The video also showed the young man, identified as Faisal Malik saying that he was brought to Mumbra Chowki officers after being found performing stunts near MM Valley. In the video, he urged others, especially youngsters, to drive slowly and follow traffic rules, warning that the Mumbra Police take quick action against those breaking the law.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver
Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver
Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
Read Also
Actors Manasi Parekh, Tiku Talsania Booked For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Ahmedabad; Videos...
article-image

Meanwhile, on November 2, a couple was seen performing dangerous stunts on a bike on a highway before losing control and crashing. The video was reportedly filmed by their friends riding alongside captured the moment of the high-speed accident in chilling detail.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 Men Perform Dangerous Stunt While Sitting On Roof Of Moving Car In Andheri; Arrested After...
article-image

Prior to that, Actors Manasi Parekh, Tiku Talsania Booked For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Ahmedabad. The actors landed in legal trouble after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a moving bike in Ahmedabad went viral.

The act, reportedly done to promote their upcoming Gujarati film Misri, has been criticised online for promoting reckless behaviour on public roads. In one of the viral clips, Manasi is seen recreating the iconic Titanic pose another video shows Tiku Talsania standing up while riding a bike.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...