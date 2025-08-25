 Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway will run a Special Train on Special fare between Mumbai Central & Bhavnagar.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:56 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season | Photo: Representative Image

Train No. 09087/09088 Mumbai Central – Bhavnagar Terminus Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09087 Mumbai Central – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Wednesday, 27th August, 2025 at 12:00 noon and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 05:45 am, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09088 Bhavnagar Terminus – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on Thursday, 28th August, 2025 at 5: 45 pm and will reach Mumbai Central at 07:30 am, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, and Sihor (Gujarat) station in both directions.

article-image

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC -3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09087 & 09088 opens at 15: 00 hrs on 25th August, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

