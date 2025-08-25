Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season | Photo: Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway will run a Special Train on Special fare between Mumbai Central & Bhavnagar.

Train No. 09087/09088 Mumbai Central – Bhavnagar Terminus Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09087 Mumbai Central – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Wednesday, 27th August, 2025 at 12:00 noon and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 05:45 am, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09088 Bhavnagar Terminus – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on Thursday, 28th August, 2025 at 5: 45 pm and will reach Mumbai Central at 07:30 am, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, and Sihor (Gujarat) station in both directions.

Read Also BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Gujarat's Kori Creek For Illegal Entry Into Indian Waters

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC -3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09087 & 09088 opens at 15: 00 hrs on 25th August, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.