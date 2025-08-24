 BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Gujarat's Kori Creek For Illegal Entry Into Indian Waters
BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Gujarat's Kori Creek For Illegal Entry Into Indian Waters

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen who had illegally crossed the international maritime border and entered Indian waters in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday. The fishermen were caught around 9 am on Thursday during an independent operation conducted by the BSF personnel in the Kori Creek region of Kutch district.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Gujarat's Kori Creek For Illegal Entry Into Indian Waters

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen who had illegally crossed the international maritime border and entered Indian waters in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday.

The fishermen were caught around 9 am on Thursday during an independent operation conducted by the BSF personnel in the Kori Creek region of Kutch district.

"The BSF troops also seized an engine-fitted country boat used by the intruders. All 15 fishermen have been handed over to local police for further investigation," the officials told ANI.

The marshy waterways of Kori Creek, Harami Nala, and Sir Creek in Gujarat's Kutch district have long been hotspots for maritime boundary violations by Pakistani fishermen.

About Kori Creek

Kori Creek, located in the Rann of Kutch marshlands, is a strategically sensitive zone forming part of the international maritime boundary between India and Pakistan. Although largely uninhabited, the area holds significant economic and ecological importance.

The incident once again highlights the challenges of border security in the region, which is not only vulnerable to infiltration but also lies at the heart of a decades-old territorial dispute. Along with Sir Creek, the Kori Creek has been a subject of contention between New Delhi and Islamabad, with disagreements over boundary demarcation carrying implications for maritime rights and resource control.

BSF officials said heightened surveillance continues in the sensitive region to prevent such incursions.

Earlier, the BSF has thwarted similar infiltration bid by apprehending Pakistani nationals in the Kori Creek area.

These incidents underscore the persistent security challenges in Kutch's creek region, exacerbated by its ambiguous maritime boundaries, dense marshland, and lack of physical demarcation--conditions that make patrolling and enforcement particularly difficult.

