Hyderabad Shocker: Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body, Dumps It In Musi River; Arrested

Police have arrested Mahender Reddy for the brutal murder and dismemberment of his 22-year-old pregnant wife, Swathi Yadav, in a shocking crime that has sent shockwaves through the Boduppal East Balaji Hills area of Hyderabad.

The couple, originally from Kamareddiguda village in Vikarabad District, had moved to Hyderabad just 25 days ago seeking better livelihood opportunities and were residing in Uppal. What began as a love marriage between childhood neighbors turned into a horrific tragedy.

According to reports, Reddy dismembered his wife's body, severing her legs, hands, and head before wrapping the remains in covers and dumping them in the Musi River near Pratapa Singaram. Investigators were reportedly shocked to discover only the victim's torso remained at the crime scene.

The arrest followed relatives of the accused informing police about the brutal killing. The police acted quickly and took Reddy into custody.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and forensic team are currently conducting extensive search operations along the Musi River to recover the remaining body parts. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the circumstances that led to this heinous crime.