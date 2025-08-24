 Hyderabad Shocker: Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body, Dumps It In Musi River; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Shocker: Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body, Dumps It In Musi River; Arrested

Hyderabad Shocker: Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body, Dumps It In Musi River; Arrested

The arrest followed relatives of the accused informing police about the brutal killing. The police acted quickly and took Reddy into custody.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image

Police have arrested Mahender Reddy for the brutal murder and dismemberment of his 22-year-old pregnant wife, Swathi Yadav, in a shocking crime that has sent shockwaves through the Boduppal East Balaji Hills area of Hyderabad.

The couple, originally from Kamareddiguda village in Vikarabad District, had moved to Hyderabad just 25 days ago seeking better livelihood opportunities and were residing in Uppal. What began as a love marriage between childhood neighbors turned into a horrific tragedy.

According to reports, Reddy dismembered his wife's body, severing her legs, hands, and head before wrapping the remains in covers and dumping them in the Musi River near Pratapa Singaram. Investigators were reportedly shocked to discover only the victim's torso remained at the crime scene.

Read Also
Man, Second Wife Among Five Held For First Wife’s Murder In MP's Indore
article-image

The arrest followed relatives of the accused informing police about the brutal killing. The police acted quickly and took Reddy into custody.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: PVR Inox Leases 43,534 Sq Ft, To Pay ₹91 Lakh Monthly Rent In Borivali’s Sky City Mall
Mumbai: PVR Inox Leases 43,534 Sq Ft, To Pay ₹91 Lakh Monthly Rent In Borivali’s Sky City Mall
Video: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi's Dwarka After Heavy Rain, No Injuries Reported
Video: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi's Dwarka After Heavy Rain, No Injuries Reported
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action
Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and forensic team are currently conducting extensive search operations along the Musi River to recover the remaining body parts. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the circumstances that led to this heinous crime.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi's Dwarka After Heavy Rain, No Injuries...

Video: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi's Dwarka After Heavy Rain, No Injuries...

Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More

Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More

BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Gujarat's Kori Creek For Illegal Entry Into Indian Waters

BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen In Gujarat's Kori Creek For Illegal Entry Into Indian Waters

Organised Fake Passport & Visa Rackets Thrive In India, Exploiting Verification Loopholes & Public...

Organised Fake Passport & Visa Rackets Thrive In India, Exploiting Verification Loopholes & Public...

Rajasthan Floods: 2 Dead, Villages Submerged; Army, NDRF Lead Large-Scale Rescue Operations -...

Rajasthan Floods: 2 Dead, Villages Submerged; Army, NDRF Lead Large-Scale Rescue Operations -...