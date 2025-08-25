 Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
According to the complaint, on June 13, victim Ashwin Prabhu and his female friend were standing on the FOB when the constables seized Prabhu’s mobile phone and took both to the police chawki.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:06 AM IST
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger | Representative Image

Three Government Railway Police (GRP) constables were suspended for extorting money from a passenger at Vasai Road station. Though the suspension order was issued on August 1, it recently came to light.

The accused, Milind Satav, Sachin Valve, and Kiran Aavle, allegedly extorted Rs5,000 from a woman passenger after first demanding Rs15,000 as a penalty for standing on the Foot Overbridge (FOB).

According to the complaint, on June 13, victim Ashwin Prabhu and his female friend were standing on the FOB when the constables seized Prabhu’s mobile phone and took both to the police chawki.

With no CCTV cameras inside, the personnel allegedly detained them and demanded money. Aavle arranged an online transfer of Rs5,000 through a third-party scanner without issuing a receipt. A departmental inquiry upheld the complaint, leading to the suspension.

Officials suspect more passengers may have been similarly extorted but did not report the matter.

