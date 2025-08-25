 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While Rejecting Vote Theft Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While Rejecting Vote Theft Allegations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While Rejecting Vote Theft Allegations

Gandhi has alleged that votes were stolen in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, and that attempts were being made to "steal" votes of the people in Bihar, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls there, by the ruling BJP at the Centre in collusion with the Election Commission.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dubbed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a "serial liar" while rejecting the latter's allegations of "vote theft" against the BJP. | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dubbed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a "serial liar" while rejecting the latter's allegations of "vote theft" against the BJP.

These "lies" of the opposition leaders are only meant to convince themselves, Fadnavis told reporters here

"I have said it earlier also that Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. He has been spreading lies relentlessly. It pains me to see that even some leaders from Maharashtra have suddenly realised that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the truth," he said.

Responding to Gandhi's charge that votes were "stolen" by the BJP, CM Fadnavis said false information never has any foundation.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues Apology
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Read Also
Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Brutally Slaps Youth Multiple Times Over Unpaid Fare | Caught on Camera
article-image

"A fort built on lies crashes. Unless they realise that to win the votes of people, one has to go to the people and earn their trust, their lies are only meant to convince themselves," the senior BJP leader said.

Gandhi has alleged that votes were stolen in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, and that attempts were being made to "steal" votes of the people in Bihar, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls there, by the ruling BJP at the Centre in collusion with the Election Commission.

Some of the other opposition parties, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), have also raised the issue of "vote theft" and asked their party workers to check the electoral rolls to assess bogus voters.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has also said he had been talking about "vote theft" since 2016, and the Election Commission should have conducted a probe when both Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Anurag Thakur alleged voter list fraud.

Read Also
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train...
article-image

CM Fadnavis on Sunday said leaders alleging vote theft were doing so to provide solace to their workers for their defeat in polls instead of introspecting about their loss.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Viral Reel Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025, Issues...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...