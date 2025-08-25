Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Brutally Slaps Youth Multiple Times Over Unpaid Fare | Caught on Camera |

Mumbai: A disturbing video showing a youth being repeatedly assaulted by an autorickshaw driver has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and concern over public apathy in the city.

Viral Video Shows Shocking Assault On Youth

The 16-second clip, now circulating across multiple platforms, captures the elderly rickshaw driver confronting a young boy, reportedly a school or junior college student, over a fare-related dispute. The footage shows the driver holding the boy by his collar before slapping him across the face. In quick succession, he delivers multiple blows while shouting at the visibly shaken youth.

What makes the incident even more shocking is the boy’s response. In the video, the youth can be seen pleading for forgiveness, even going down on his knees in desperation. Yet, the rickshaw driver continues to slap him and hurl verbal abuses. By the end of the short clip, the boy had been slapped four times.

Eyewitness Choose To Remain Silent Despite Shocking Assault

Eyewitness inaction has also fueled anger online. Despite the incident occurring on a busy road with traffic and pedestrians in the background, no one stepped in to stop the assault. Even a passenger seated inside the rickshaw during the altercation remained unmoved, not making any effort to intervene. The person recording the video, too, continued filming without attempting to help.

Though the exact time and location of the incident remain unverified, the autorickshaw’s number plate suggests that it may have taken place in Mumbai’s western suburbs. This has raised questions over passenger safety and the rising number of altercations involving rickshaw drivers in the city.

Please share exact location. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 24, 2025

Mumbai Police Responds To Viral Video

The viral footage prompted a swift response from the Mumbai Police, who acknowledged the video on their official handle. “Please share exact location,” the police tweeted, appealing to citizens for details that could help trace the accused driver. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on whether any action has been initiated against the man.