 Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In Thane
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In Thane

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In Thane

The first trial train coaches were lifted and placed on the tracks near Anand Nagar in Thane, starting from midnight. Trial runs are expected to commence in September 2025.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Thane: Mumbai Metro activities have officially begun in the eastern suburbs. On August 25, the first trial train coaches were lifted and placed on the tracks near Anand Nagar in Thane, starting from midnight. Trial runs are expected to commence in September 2025.

These are not the final trains, but they match the final specifications. The rolling stock (train) contract for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 and 4A was awarded in February 2025 to a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom, as reported by Midday.

Read Also
Mumbai: MMRDA Extends Last Metro Services Till Midnight On Lines 2A & 7 To Ease Ganeshotsav Rush
article-image

A 10.5-km stretch covering 10 stations from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction, which includes Line 4A and part of Line 4, is expected to open by February 2026. This will be the longest among the partial launches. The stations on this stretch include: Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, and Gaimukh, as reported.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6
article-image

Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6

FPJ Shorts
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Telangana: BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit TO Osmania University
Tamil Nadu Sets December 31 Deadline To Complete Boundary Changes Ahead Of Census 2027 Preparations
Tamil Nadu Sets December 31 Deadline To Complete Boundary Changes Ahead Of Census 2027 Preparations

In other news related to Mumbai Metro, in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations, the Aqua Line Metro, also known as Metro Line 3, will extend its operational hours till midnight from August 27 to September 6. During this period, services will run daily from 6:30 AM to 12:00 AM, ensuring smooth travel for devotees and commuters throughout the festivities.

Currently, a 22 km stretch between Aarey (JVLR) and Worli is operational. The entire corridor spans 33 km, with the final phase up to Cuffe Parade (Colaba) slated to open soon.

Currently, trial runs are ongoing, and the remaining stretch is awaiting certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) before commercial operations can commence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

'Mahamarg Naahi Swarg': Frustrated With Potholes On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Netizen Pens Sarcastic...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi A ‘Serial Liar’ While...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...

Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore...

Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Brutally Slaps Youth Multiple Times Over Unpaid Fare | Caught on Camera

Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Brutally Slaps Youth Multiple Times Over Unpaid Fare | Caught on Camera