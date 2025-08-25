Mumbai Metro: First Trial Of Green Line 4 & 4A Successful; Train Coaches Arrive At Anand Nagar In Thane

Representative Image | FPJ

Thane: Mumbai Metro activities have officially begun in the eastern suburbs. On August 25, the first trial train coaches were lifted and placed on the tracks near Anand Nagar in Thane, starting from midnight. Trial runs are expected to commence in September 2025.

These are not the final trains, but they match the final specifications. The rolling stock (train) contract for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 and 4A was awarded in February 2025 to a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom, as reported by Midday.

A 10.5-km stretch covering 10 stations from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction, which includes Line 4A and part of Line 4, is expected to open by February 2026. This will be the longest among the partial launches. The stations on this stretch include: Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, and Gaimukh, as reported.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6

In other news related to Mumbai Metro, in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations, the Aqua Line Metro, also known as Metro Line 3, will extend its operational hours till midnight from August 27 to September 6. During this period, services will run daily from 6:30 AM to 12:00 AM, ensuring smooth travel for devotees and commuters throughout the festivities.

Currently, a 22 km stretch between Aarey (JVLR) and Worli is operational. The entire corridor spans 33 km, with the final phase up to Cuffe Parade (Colaba) slated to open soon.

Currently, trial runs are ongoing, and the remaining stretch is awaiting certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) before commercial operations can commence.