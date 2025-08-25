Mumbai: 76-Year-Old Woman Files Case Against Son & Daughter-In-Law Over Property Dispute & Death Threats | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 76-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her son and daughter-in-law for allegedly threatening to kill her over a property dispute. The Santacruz police registered a case against the duo on August 21 under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

About The Case

The complainant, Gurbit Kaur Kohali, a homemaker living in Santacruz West, alleged that her elder son, Jagdeep Singh Kohali, 47, and his wife, Simran Kaur, 44, have been harassing her for the past two years. Gurbit, whose husband died in 2000, also has a younger son living in Delhi and two married daughters.

She claimed that Jagdeep forced her to sign blank papers in 2019, took original documents of her flat, shares and fixed deposits, and occupied a terrace room she had previously rented out. When she demanded its return, he allegedly asked for Rs 3 lakh and threatened to implicate her and her younger son in a false case.

The FIR further states that Simran threatened to poison her food, while Jagdeep threatened to push her off the terrace and throw her out of the house. Gurbit also alleged that they refused her medical expenses, abused her, and created disturbances by hosting parties. The Santacruz police registered a case under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.