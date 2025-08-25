 Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Delayed By Upto 20 Minutes, Lakhs Of Commuters Affected
Kamal Mishra Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Delayed By Upto 20 Minutes, Lakhs Of Commuters Affected

Mumbai: Continuous rainfall since Monday morning caused disruption to Mumbai's local train services, impacting the daily commute of lakhs of office-goers. Services on the Central Railway’s Main and Harbour lines were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, while several trains running on the Western line were around 10 minutes behind schedule. However, railway officials claimed that local train services were running normally.

Overcrowding at Key Stations

The Central Railway, which caters to approximately 35 to 40 lakh commuters daily, witnessed major overcrowding at key stations including Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Kurla, and Ghatkopar.

Suburban Trains Face Worst Impact

Several trains from outer suburbs such as Kasara, Titwala, Kalyan, Badlapur, Karjat, Panvel, and Vashi towards CSMT were running significantly late. As a result, hundreds of passengers ended up boarding the same delayed services, leading to overcrowded compartments and commuters being forced to travel while hanging precariously from train doors.

Evening Peak Hours Remained Affected

Even during the evening peak hours, several local services were also running behind schedule, forcing passengers to jostle and push their way into already overcrowded trains. The cascading delays across the network have drawn fresh attention to the city’s vulnerability during the monsoon season and the pressing need for robust infrastructure upgrades.

