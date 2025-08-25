Mumbai News: Mahanagar Gas Limited Launches New Brand Campaign ‘Mumbai Chalta Hai, MGL Par’

MGL Chairman Sandeep Gupta unveils new campaign ‘Mumbai Chalta Hai, MGL Par’ at BKC, Mumbai | X

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has unveiled its new brand campaign “Mumbai Chalta Hai, MGL Par”, reinforcing its pivotal role in powering the city of Mumbai and beyond. It was formally launched by Sandeep Gupta, Chairman, MGL, at a special event in BKC, Mumbai.

Campaign Highlights MGL’s Impact

"The campaign underscores how Mumbai – India’s financial and cultural capital – “runs” on MGL. The tagline “Mumbai Chalta Hai, MGL Par” highlights MGL’s silent yet significant contribution to keep the city moving, whether through cooking fuel in millions of kitchens, powering vehicles on the road, or energising industries that keep the economy thriving.

Mumbai Chalta Hai MGL Par...

Kitchens se lekar autos tak, hotels se hospitals tak, rozana zindagi ka engine chal raha hai MGL ke saath!



AI-Powered Storytelling Approach

To bring this vision alive, MGL has adopted an AI-led creative approach, seamlessly integrating the campaign across print, radio, outdoor, and digital platforms. The innovative storytelling framework harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to capture the spirit of Mumbai and the integral role MGL plays in sustaining it," the press statement my MGL said.

Three Decades of Service to Mumbai

"For over three decades, MGL has been a cornerstone in delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions from Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) - to homes, businesses, industries, and vehicles across Mumbai and adjoining regions. The new campaign comes at a time when customer expectations are rapidly evolving, with stronger emphasis on environmental responsibility, convenience, and trust."

Emotional Connect with Mumbaikars

"Recognising this shift, MGL has embarked on a refreshed brand communication journey to deepen its emotional connect with Mumbaikars, positioning itself not merely as an energy provider but as an indispensable partner in the city’s heartbeat and growth," the statement added.

Chairman Sandeep Gupta on MGL’s Vision

Speaking at the launch event, Sandeep Gupta, Chairman, MGL, said, “Mumbai is a city that never stops, and at MGL we take pride in being one of the forces that keeps it going. This campaign reflects not just our legacy of reliability and trust, but also our vision for a sustainable and progressive future. ‘Mumbai Chalta Hai, MGL Par’ is more than a tagline; it is a celebration of MGL’s enduring bond with the people and pulse of Mumbai.”