Kapil Sharma Birthday: From Earning ₹500 To Net Worth Of ₹280 Cr, Everything You Need To Know About The Comedian

About Kapil's humble beginnings:

Kapil Sharma has gone ahead to be a household name over the years. Rose to fame with his win in the 'Great Indian Laughter Challenge,' Kapil's fame grew leaps and bounds after he launched his show 'Comedy nights with Kapil' in the year 2013. However, it was not always a bed of roses for Sharma. The now supremely popular comedian once struggled to make ends meet. In an interview some time back, Kapil revealed that his first salary was for Rs 500.

Born in a lower-middle-class family, Kapil revealed helping his mother with household chores and working at a PCO and a textile manufacturing company to support his family financially.

Kapil's Net worth:

Once struggling to support his family, Kapil Sharma's estimated net worth presently is reported to be Rs 280 crore. Reports also suggest that the comedian charges a whooping amount of Rs 50 lakh per episode for his show. Kapil's win in the 'Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his shows 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have proved to be a turning point in his career. The popular comedian is now in a long term association with Netflix for his show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.'

Luxury living:

As reported by Magicbricks, Kapil Sharma, who resides in the Andheri West locality of Mumbai is a neighbour to popular Bollywood faces like Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood and many more. While the worth of his Mumbai properties goes up to 15 crores, The popular comedian owns a luxurious farmhouse worth rupees 25 crores in Punjab.

A swanky car collection:

Reports suggest, Kapil owns a collection of luxury cars which includes the likes of a Range Rover evoque, Mercedes Benz S350, Volvo XC90 and a luxurious DC designed vanity vcan which reportedly costs 5.5 crores.