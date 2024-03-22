Comedian Kapil Sharma Gets MP High Court Relief; Bench Cautions Lawyer Against 'Publicity Stunt'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior High Court bench has dismissed a petition filed against comedian Kapil Sharma and the makers of his show on Friday. The petitioner, lawyer Suresh Dhakad, had sought legal action under Section 356/3 two years ago, alleging that Sharma's show on Sony TV contains objectionable content, including derogatory remarks about women.

Dhakad cited an episode where actors were depicted drinking alcohol on stage in a courtroom setting, which he deemed disrespectful to the judiciary. However, the court rejected the petition, providing significant relief to Kapil Sharma. Additionally, the court cautioned Dhakad against using legal proceedings for publicity stunts. The court commented on the frivolity of the petition, stating that the police cannot be utilised for publicity stunts.

A courtroom scene sparked controversy

Renowned actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, often seen portraying humorous characters on his comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show," found himself embroiled in a legal dispute two years ago following an episode that aired on his show. In this particular episode, Sharma and his team showcased a courtroom scene, lasting about 8 minutes, where they humorously depicted a court proceeding. Kapil, appearing as a lawyer in the skit, was shown making dual-meaning remarks while also demanding alcohol and snacks.

This portrayal of a courtroom scene led to a legal petition being filed against Sharma and the show's producers in the Gwalior Sessions Court, demanding an FIR to be lodged against them. The petitioner, advocate Suresh Dhakad, argued that the episode tarnished the image of the court, citing inappropriate comments made by the actors, including derogatory remarks towards women. Additionally, the episode depicted actors consuming alcohol on stage.

HC cautions petitioner against 'publicity stunts'

Subsequently, the matter was brought before the Gwalior High Court, where the petition was dismissed, providing relief to Sharma. The court commented on the frivolity of the petition, stating that the police cannot be utilised for publicity stunts.

