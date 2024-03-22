'He Should Have Resigned', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that it is unfortunate that, as a Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is going to jail and he should have resigned from his post.

Significantly, Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, had resigned from his post before he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering probe related to an alleged land scam.

"In the history of our country, anyone who has been accused has offered his resignation and does not resume duty unless cleared of all charges. From Lal Bahadur Shastri to Lal Krishna Adani...When Adani ji's name falsely came up in a dairy, he immediately resigned from all of his posts, even from Parliament and faced the court." "I believe it is the first requirement in our democracy when a finger is being raised against you, and that too against a party whose two leaders are in jail in the same case...",he said.

"...It is unfortunate that, as a CM, he is going to jail. So much greed for the post doesn't suit Arvind Kejriwal. He should have resigned from the CM post...", CM Yadav told ANI today.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest came days after ED arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS), the leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.