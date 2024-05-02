The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Charge THIS Whopping Amount Per Episode

By: Sachin T | May 02, 2024
The Great Indian Kapil Show has been streaming on Netflix for a month now, and it is hosted by none other than one of the most popular comedians of India, Kapil Sharma
The show has managed to get on board some of the biggest celebs so far, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others
After his successful stint on television, Kapil has now moved to OTT and his show is much lavish and grander
And the numbers on the comedian's paycheck too have seen a sharp rise with his show being available on OTT worldwide
As per reports, Kapil reportedly charges a little over Rs 5 crore for each episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show
Sunil Grover, who returned to the show after 7 years, takes home a whopping Rs 25 lakh for each episode
Krushna Abhishek is paid a hefty sum of Rs 10 lakh for his acts in each episode
Kiku Sharda, who has been a longtime associate of Kapil, charges Rs 7 lakh for each episode
Rajiv Thakur, the newest addition to Kapil's on-screen clan, gets paid Rs 6 lakh per episode
Archana Puran Singh, who usually sits in the audience and is seen laughing hilariously at Kapil's jokes, charges Rs 10 lakh per episode for doing so