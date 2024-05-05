Vijay Varma Lauds Tamannaah Bhatia For Aranmanai 4 Success: 'Keep Killing It'

Actor Vijay Varma is all praise for his girlfriend and actor Tamannaah Bhatia as her latest release 'Aranmanai 4' continues to make waves at the box office.

On Sunday morning, Vijay took to Instagram Story and gave a big shout to Tamannaah.

"Congratulations on the fabulous response, @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killing it," he wrote.

Tamannaah re-shared the story and dropped three red heart emojis.

The film is directed and written by Sundar C. It has been produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax. Aranmanai 4 stars Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli. It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, released in 2021.

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'.

After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June last year. Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

They also walked on the ramp together for Abraham and Thakore at The New Order of Style showcase, held to celebrate the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai last year. As part of the act, they entered the stage separately and then a mime artist brought them together. They also made the heart sign with their hands which left the audience in awe.