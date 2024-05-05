VIDEO: Arti Singh's Husband Dipak Chauhan Tears Up As She Dedicates Special Performance To Him At Sangeet

Arti Singh tied the knot to a Mumbai-based businessman, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25, 2024, at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. On May 5, Sunday, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared a glimpse of the sangeet ceremony, in which she was seen performing for her husband.

She also dedicated a special performance for Dipak and her family, leaving him in tears. "Ye performance toh humesha se ready tha, bass sahi waqt aur sahi insaan ka intezaar tha! #DipakKiArti," Arti captioned the video.

Check out the video:

Karan Singh Grover, who was a part of Arti's wedding festivities, was also seen getting emotional during her touching performance. Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, were seen cheering for Arti.

Arti and Dipak's grand wedding was a star-studded affair. Govinda, who has had a strained relationship with Krushna Abhishek for the last few years, also attended the wedding.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Yuvika Chaudhary, among others, attended the wedding.

Arti and Dipak kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony.