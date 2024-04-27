VIDEO: Kashmera Shah Breaks Down As Govinda Reunites With Krushna Abhishek & Kids At Arti Singh's Wedding

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh married Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in the presence of family members and industry colleagues. Several pictures and videos of the wedding have been shared by the guests on social media. Now, Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah posted a fresh video, giving a glimpse of Govinda's reunion with Krushna Abhishek and their kids at the wedding.

Arti's uncle, actor Govinda surprised everyone by attending the wedding. Fans were uncertain if he would attend, especially since he missed her pre-wedding ceremonies, as he has had a strained relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti's brother.

Govinda's son, Yashvardan Ahuja, was also in attendance.

In the video shared by Kashmera on her Instagram account, she was seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears as Govinda greeted Krushna and his kids on stage. Kashmera also touched his feet.

Along with the video, Kashmera also thanked Govinda and Yashvardan for attending the wedding. A part of her caption read, "Big thank you to the one and only #heronumber1 and @ahuja_yashvardhan for being a part of the festivities."

Sharing his experience of meeting Govinda, Kashmera told a news portal, "He was upset with Krushna and me, but not with Arti. I hoped he attended the ceremony for her, and I am glad he did. As luck would have it, I was the only one present at the entrance welcoming the guests when he entered, while Krushna was with Arti on stage. He and I were walking on opposite sides, and it felt surreal."

She added, "Our eyes met; I bowed with a namaste and he smiled back. I walked up to him and straightaway took him to the stage. I bent down to touch his feet, but he didn’t let me, just like how elders stop you from bending down and bless you before that. He said, ‘Jeete raho, khush raho’. I bent to touch his feet. That is the apology. As a daughter-in-law, I had to do it."

Before the wedding, Kashmera had expressed her desire to welcome 'mama' Govinda during the festivities. Calling the Hero No 1 actor her 'father-in-law', Kashmera stated that the fight was between them and Arti should not be the one bearing the brunt of it.

For those unversed, Govinda and his wife Sunita had severed ties with Krushna and Kashmera several years ago, after the latter had tagged them as "people who dance for money".

In an earlier interview, Arti had rued about Govinda cutting ties with her family, and had stated that because of his fight with Krushna and Kashmera, he had seized all communication with her as well despite their being no fault of hers.