Pregnant Deepika Padukone BLOCKS Pap's Camera As She Returns To Mumbai With Ranveer Singh (VIDEO)

Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her first baby with husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Recently, the couple, who were on a babymoon, returned to Mumbai.

In the viral video, the Om Shanti Om actress was spotted walking towards her car with Ranveer when she noticed a paparazzo capturing her, prompting her to quickly block the camera.

However, it is not clear if Deepika was goofing around with the paparazzo or was upset about being filmed.

Check out the video:

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer grabbed the headlines after the latter deleted all their wedding photos from his Instagram handle. All the pictures and videos that Singh shared before 2023 on the microblogging site are no longer visible. The actor currently has only 133 posts. Meanwhile, the couple is yet to react to this.

The duo shared the pregnancy announcement in February of this year. They also mentioned that their baby is due in September this year.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Singham Again alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Whereas Ranveer has Don 3 with Kiara Advani.