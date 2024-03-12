Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Opens Up On Actress' First Baby With Ranveer Singh: 'Have A Sneaky Feeling...'

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child in September, six years after their wedding, and fans of the couple are over the moon ever since they shared the good news with the world. While the two have made no further comment on embracing parenthood, Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone has finally opened up on the new addition to the family.

During a recent interaction, Anisha was asked about her feeling ever since she got to know about Deepika and Ranveer's baby. To that, she replied, "Great, great! First time feeling..."

Anisha was then asked who does think will spoil the child more, and to that, her initial response came out to be Ranveer Singh. "I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling my parents are also gonna be right up there," she quipped.

Anisha Padukone talks about the new addition to their family



Who do you think is going to spoil the child the most?



Anisha: I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling my parents are also gonna be right up there.

She added that she too might pamper and spoil the kid after its birth.

It was on February 29 this year that Deepika and Ranveer announced they were expecting their first child in September. The couple simply put up a post which read, "September 2024", along with illustrations of baby's shoes, clothes and other accessories, and it was enough for the world to decode what the announcement was about.

A day after the announcement, Deepika and Ranveer jetted off to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and the dad-to-be was seen protecting his wife and escorting her to the car as the paps mobbed them.

An overjoyed Ranveer was even seen hugging and dancing with the shutterbugs to celebrate the news and thanked them for their love.