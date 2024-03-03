WATCH: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Performs With Ranveer Singh, Plays Dandiya At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

The soon-to-be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were seen belting out an electrifying performance at the star-studded pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar on Saturday night. The power couple even performed dandiya and were seen beaming with joy throughout the night.

Several visuals from inside the pre-wedding bash have now surfaced on the internet, and in one of them, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen setting the stage on fire as they danced to the latter's chartbuster, Gallan Goodiyaan.

Deepika looked divine in a golden Sabyasachi lehenga while Ranveer handsomely complemented her in a black and blue Gaurav Gupta sherwani.

The Ambanis also organised a garba night and Deepika and Ranveer were seen having their own special moment as they played dandiya together and laughed their hearts out.

It was on February 29 that Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are all set to welcome their first child six years after their wedding. The couple is set to welcome their firstborn in September this year.

Meanwhile, the who's who of Bollywood are currently stationed in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebs were flown down to Jamnagar on chartered flights, and they have been provided luxury tents at the venue to experience an enjoyable stay in the midst of nature.

Not just B-Town, but some of the biggest names from the circles of Hollywood, business, politics and sports have also landed in Jamnagar for the extravaganza. If that wasn't enough, global sensation Rihanna set the stage on fire on the Day 1 of the festivities with her first-ever performance in India.