 Deepika Padukone Hugs Kiara Advani, Enjoys Rihanna's Performance With Ranveer Singh At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala; VIDEO
Entertainment

Check out the inside video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
The parents-to-be, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The first day, themed An Evening in Everland, featured a cocktail dress code, and the couple stunned in black and white outfits.

Now, an inside from the celebration is doing the rounds, in which the Om Shanti Om actress can be seen interacting with Kiara Advani and sharing a warm hug with her. Further, in the video, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen enjoying Rihanna's performance.

Check out the video:

A few days ago, Deepika and Ranveer anounced that they are expecting their first baby together after 6 years of marriage. The couple also shared that the due of the baby is in September 2024.

The duo got married in 2018 at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika, Ranveer, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Genelia Deshmukh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, are currently in Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

