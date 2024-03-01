 Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Wife Deepika Padukone As They Get Mobbed In Jamnagar; Fans Call Them 'Cuties' (WATCH)
As they struggled to get out of the crowd, Ranveer was seen shielding Deepika

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Hours after announcing pregnancy, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reached Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actors were spotted at Jamnagar airport and several pictures and videos of their first appearance after pregnancy announcement have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one the now-viral videos, Deepika and Ranveer are seen getting mobbed soon after they stepped out of the airport. Several photographers as well as fans gathered around the parents-to-be, however, this made it difficult for them to get into their car.

As they struggled to get out of the crowd, Ranveer was seen shielding Deepika. After helping her sit inside the car, Ranveer greeted his fand and waved at them. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced, fans praised the couple and one of them called the actors 'cuties'.

"The way he is protecting her," read a comment. Another wrote, "They are one of the cutest couple of Bollywood."

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to welcome their first child together after six years of marriage. On Thursday (February 29), the couple took to their official Instagram account to shared the happy news with their fans and followers.

They shared a note which had "September, 2024" written on it with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons. Reportedly, the actress is in her second trimester.

Reacting to the pregnancy announcement, several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonam Kapoor among others congratulated the parents-to-be in the comments section.

Deepika sparked pregnancy rumours after she attended the BAFTA Awards recently, during which, she wore a saree from Sabyasachi and was seen hiding her stomach.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a grand ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018. They fell in love during the shoot of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela -- Ram Leela, and have been going strong ever since.

