'Is That A Taunt To Me?': Janhvi Kapoor REACTS As Rajkummar Rao Takes Hilarious Dig At Her 'Nepotism' Joke

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead. During a recent interview, the Dhadak actress was heard talking about her school days, where she mentioned the privileges she received due to her family background.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi said that she had participated in her school choir, but because she couldn’t sing well, the mic in front of her in the choir was switched off. “The mic in front of my face was switched off intentionally. The woman said, ‘Janhvi ke saamne vale mic ko off karo,'” she recalled.

Rajkummar added, “Rakha kyu bechari ko fir? Mana kar dete." To this, Janhvi jokingly said, “Nepotism, of course. Isliye toh rakha tha mujhe choir mein.”

While the duo laughed, Rajkummar said, “Fir toh theek hai. Fir toh kaash zindagi mein bhi hum bahut saare mics off kar pate." Janhvi was shocked by his remark and asked, “Is that a taunt to me?”

Soon after, Rao clarified that it wasn’t meant for her and reminded her that this was their second film together after the horror-comedy Roohi, which was released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi is scheduled to release on May 31, 2024. Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.