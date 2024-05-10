'Galat Angles Mat Lijiye': Janhvi Kapoor SCHOOLS Paps As She Promotes Mr & Mrs Mahi In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor currently has her hands full with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and as she stepped out for an event in the city on Thursday, she was seen schooling the paparazzi who have been under the scanner of late for capturing actresses in their awkward moments.

In a video that has now gone viral, Janhvi can be seen asking the paparazzi to not record her from "wrong angles". "Aap na galat galat angles mat liya kijiye please," she can be heard telling the paparazzi, before walking away from the spot.

Janhvi looked ravishing in a red body-hugging dress and she added some extra oomph to it with tiny cricket balls on the back, as her film Mr & Mrs Mahi also revolves around the themes of cricket.

Netizens too rallied by Janhvi to support her and slammed the shutterbugs for recording actresses from weird angles and posting the visuals on social media.

This is not the first time that Janhvi has asked the paparazzi to not record her from a wrong angle. A few days ago, as she stepped out for an event in the city, she was seen getting uncomfortable and strictly asking the paparazzi to not click or record her from behind.

Not just Janhvi, but several other celebs including Ayesha Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Nyra Banerjee and others have slammed the paparazzi for clicking photos from behind and have refused to turn their backs towards their cameras in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to hit the silver screens on May 31, and it will reunite Janhvi with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. While not much has been revealed about the film yet, the story seems to be that of a couple and the odds that they have to face while achieving their dream of becoming cricketers.