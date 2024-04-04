'Where Are You Zooming?': Ayesha Khan LASHES OUT At Paps For Recording Actresses While Adjusting Dress, Clicking Them From Behind

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan lashed out at the media on Wednesday and slammed them for clicking pictures and recording actresses from inappropriate angles. She stated that the media houses needed to learn basic manners and that the whole behaviour was "obnoxious".

Ayesha took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to pen a long, angry note, in which she wrote, "What are these angles? Where are you zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some media houses? Can a woman not dress the way she wants without having to fear ke pata nahi kaha kis angle se capture kar lega koi?"

"A woman is adjusting her dress before stepping out of her car, and you want to capture that exact moment and post! A woman is saying don't capture me from the back, Tadaaa!! caption for the next post 'XYZ says peeche ka mat lena'. Some of our media houses need to learn basic manners," she added.

Ayesha did not mention if the videos in question were of hers or of other actresses as well.

Ayesha, an Instagram influencer and aspiring actress, shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 17. She entered the house and exposed comedian Munawar Faruqui by claiming that he was in a relationship with her and another woman at the same time.

Ayesha is soon set to star in the Malayalam film, Lucky Baskhar, in which Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the lead.